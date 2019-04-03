Several children were riding in the back seat of a car that was struck by bullets Tuesday evening at an intersection in eastern Colorado Springs, police said.
The car was targeted in a shooting at about 7 p.m. in the intersection of Chelton Road and South Academy Boulevard. The car was hit by three bullets, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
It is unclear how many children were in the car. Police said early Wednesday that the investigation is ongoing.
The intersection was closed for about one hour and investigators said six or seven shots were fired, KKTV reported.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the location of the shooting. The previous version stated the shooting was near The Citadel Mall, but was actually at Chelton Road and South Academy Boulevard.