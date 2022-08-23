One person was hospitalized after a car and bicycle collided Monday just before noon. The crash occurred at the intersection of Rio Vista Drive and South Carefree Circle.
A preliminary investigation by police revealed that an SUV was traveling north on Rio Vista Drive through the intersection. The SUV was reportedly hit on the driver's side by the bicycle, which was traveling eastbound on South Carefree Circle.
The bicyclist was transported to a hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries.
No arrests were made as a result of the crash, and it is unclear if anyone will be cited.