Days after his car was stolen, a man chased the suspected thief and pinned him to the ground until officers arrived Monday afternoon, police said.
Officers saw the two men about 4:30 p.m. near American and Van Teylingen drives, police said.
Patrick Allen was arrested on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and several outstanding warrants, police reported.
According to police:
About a week after the man's car was stolen, he saw it leaving the parking lot of Candlewood Apartments, at 3635 Van Teylingen Drive.
In another car, the man chased his stolen car and blocked it at American Drive. He pulled at the driver's door and pulled a man, later identified as Allen, from the car.
Allen tried to grab a gun tucked between the seat and center console, but couldn't grab it, police said. The man pinned Allen to the ground and held him there until officers arrived.
Police said the gun inside the car was reportedly stolen. A passenger from the stolen car fled on foot.
Allen was treated for minor injuries before he was brought to El Paso County jail, police said.