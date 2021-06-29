Colorado Springs police arrested a woman Monday night after she allegedly stole a car and eluded officers, law enforcement said.
An owner of a BMW reported their vehicle stolen in the 1600 block of West Kiowa Street around 5:15 p.m., police said
The owner of the car used another vehicle to follow the suspect and found the stolen vehicle near South Nevada Avenue and Interstate 25, officers said.
The car owner told police and officers arrived and tried to stop the car, but the suspect kept driving, officials said.
Officers followed the car to Colorado 115 and Norad Road and found the vehicle stopped. Police said the vehicle was stalled and may have run out of gas.
The suspect, Katrina Apodaca, who is in her mid-20s, would not exit the vehicle, police said. Officers broke the passenger window to unlock the vehicle and remove her, police said.
Apodaca is suspected of motor vehicle theft, eluding and driving under the influence, officers said.
The owner of the car retrieved the vehicle, police said.