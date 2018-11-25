A 20-year-old man is accused of crashing into several vehicles in a southeast Colorado Springs apartment complex parking lot while fleeing police in a stolen vehicle, police said.
At 6:22 a.m. Sunday, an officer spotted the stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of Arlington Drive with two people inside, police said. The driver, Pablo Gonzales, reportedly "failed to comply with the officer’s commands" and sped away.
The officer didn't pursue the vehicle, but officers later found it abandoned less than half a mile away in a driveway off of Glacier Drive.
Before abandoning it, the occupants apparently had gotten out of the vehicle, but left it in drive and two more vehicles on Glacier Drive were hit, police said. The two occupants were found in the area and taken into custody.
Gonzales was arrested on suspicion of traffic- and motor vehicle theft-related crimes.
