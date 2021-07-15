A vehicle collided with a train Thursday evening after driving through a security gate blocking a railroad in Fountain.
No one was injured in the crash, a trooper with the Colorado State Patrol said, but their vehicle's engine was damaged, and the car had to be towed away.
The driver was given at least one citation, the trooper said, adding that he couldn't elaborate on the charges. The roadway was still closed as of 8 p.m., but officers had begun to leave the scene.
The Colorado State Patrol and the Fountain Fire Department responded to the crash at around 6 p.m. Construction workers from BNSF Railway were also on scene to repair the crossing gate.
The security gate damaged in the crash was being reattached as of around 8 p.m., but construction crews didn't say when it would be operational.
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story misidentified the location of the crash.