Interstate 25 was briefly shut down Friday night after a suspected drunk driver rammed his car into a guardrail, causing it to split in half and catch on fire, Colorado Springs police said.
Kevin Verbeck, 32, allegedly was speeding down southbound Interstate 25 near Unitah Street just before midnight when he veered into the guardrail. His car split in half, rolled several times and landed in the center lane of the highway. When firefighters arrived, the engine was also on fire.
Verbeck was the only person involved in the crash, police said. He was able to get out of his vehicle safely but later transported to Penrose Main Hospital.
Verbeck was arrested on suspicion of DUI and reckless driving.