If any of your friends and neighbors are missing, you may want to check one of the five branches of the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.
They’re probably standing in line. At any point Monday, as many as 500 people were waiting at branches as clerks plowed through a week’s backlog of car registrations while wrestling with new computer software.
Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman said it was the most frenetic day in years for his agency, which shut down its motor vehicle department last week as the new software was installed statewide.
“It’s really busy,” he said Monday morning as crowds mobbed his offices.
Downtown at Centennial Hall, a security guard had some advice.
“Grab a piece of wall and wait,” she barked at the scores of people gathered for tabs, titles and registrations.
About 1:30 p.m., the service that issues driver’s licenses and instruction permits experienced an outage, the office reported.
But county branches were going to stop taking customers at 3 p.m. anyway because of the volume of customers.
Monday’s madness is supposed to precede a new era of light-speed motor vehicle services for the county. The new computing system replaces a 35-year-old set of software and will allow customers to complete most of their business with the office online.
Outside the clerk’s office downtown is a new ATM-like kiosk that allows customers to renew vehicle tabs with a few keystrokes.
“It creates that virtual government experience,” Broerman said.
He said the new system was brought online after his staff underwent months of training. The county crew also served as advisers for the statewide rollout of the new software.
The long lines were taken with good cheer by most customers Monday. After chairs filled in the waiting area at Centennial Hall off Cascade Avenue, the crowd spilled outside, where strangers commiserated over the wait.
“I’ve still got 40 numbers to go,” said Carl Remish, customer No. 604.
Remish arrived at 9 a.m. and was still camped out two hours later to renew the tabs on his 20-year-old Ford Taurus.
“I should have gotten here earlier,” he lamented.
For what it’s worth, early arrival wouldn’t have helped much.
Wait times at Centennial Hall hovered around two hours for most of the day. At the clerk’s main office off Garden of the Gods Road, customers were waiting nearly three hours for help.
At the clerk’s branch off North Union Boulevard, 147 people waited in line by 12:30 p.m.
“It’s just crazy,” one harried clerk said.
But Monday’s madness will fade and long lines will shorten as the office clears the backlog and gets tuned in to the new software, Broerman pledged.
“We want to be the Disney World of motor vehicles,” he said.
