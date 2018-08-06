Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. SSE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. SSE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph.