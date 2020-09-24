A car drove through a crowd of protesters Wednesday night after organized demonstrators gathered in downtown Denver to protest the decision of the Breonna Taylor case, 9News reported.
One person was hit but no one was seriously injured and the driver was detained, Denver Police told 9News.
Protest organizers told demonstrators it was time to go home and crowds were beginning to disburse when the car approached a group near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Broadway, the outlet reported.
Earlier in the day hundreds of people gathered near the state capitol to listen to speeches about justice for Taylor after a Kentucky grand jury ruled that the officers who shot Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, in her home, would not face charges.