A gunman shot a male in the back seat of a car in Colorado Springs Monday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting near the intersection of South Murray Boulevard and Airport Road around 10 a.m., police said. Emergency responders transported the victim to a hospital after officers performed "life-saving efforts," law enforcement said.

Police described the gunman as an adult male with a bowl cut, black backpack last seen running south on South Murray Boulevard, officer said.