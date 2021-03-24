A Best Western Executive Inn & Suites in southeastern Colorado Springs caught fire Wednesday afternoon, firefighters tweeted.
Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire at 1441 Harrison Road around 12:50 p.m. after a car parked under the canopy of the hotel burst into flames. The fire spread to the canopy of the hotel and inside the building, fire department spokesman Mike Smaldino said.
Moderate smoke was reported inside the hotel and the building was evacuated, firefighters tweeted.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which burned onto the second floor of the hotel damaging part of the building. Crews also worked to ventilate smoke out of the building, the department tweeted.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Smaldino said.