Firefighters were called out to car fire on I-25 Friday afternoon.
According CDOT, it happened at 6:36 p.m. between North Academy Boulevard and Briargate Parkway in Colorado Springs.
11 News has confirmed that a family, two adults and two children, were heading to Great Wolf Lodge when they noticed smoke coming from the engine block.
The family pulled over and was able to evacuate the vehicle safely. A short time after that, the car was fully engulfed in flames.
Other family members came out to pick up the family and drove them to the Great Wolf Lodge. Fortunately, no one was hurt during the fire.