State troopers have identified the owner of a car that ended up at the bottom of a cliff Saturday but haven't found crash victims.
Search and rescue crews combed the area around Cave of the Winds, where the vehicle was found at the bottom of a ravine. Troopers say the car went off the road and rolled multiple times into the canyon.
“It looks like the vehicle had impacted some trees pretty hard,” said Ryan Mintz, who was part of the search efforts Saturday. “It was resting pretty stable. We took a long look around, we had a team of five, searchers and myself is one of them, and we also had our dog team around there.”
A Flight for Life chopper was on standby to airlift victims, but none were located. Troopers now say they don’t think anyone was inside when the car went down.