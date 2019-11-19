Car in house Castle Pines

Photo courtesy 9News.

A driver went off the road and across a golf course before crashing into a home in Castle Pines Tuesday evening, 9News reports.

South Metro Fire Rescue said the car crashed through the backyard fence and ended up in the living room of the home in Middleham Place.

At the time of the crash, firefighters said the homeowner was sitting on her couch with her dogs, just a few feet from where the car ended up.

