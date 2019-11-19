A driver went off the road and across a golf course before crashing into a home in Castle Pines Tuesday evening, 9News reports.

South Metro Fire Rescue said the car crashed through the backyard fence and ended up in the living room of the home in Middleham Place.

SMFR on scene of a car crash into a home on Middleham Pl. in Castle Pines. Driver went off the road, drove across the golf course behind the home, crashing through the backyard fence and into the house. The homeowner was sitting on the couch just a few feet away with her dogs. pic.twitter.com/IKBa3QkOHH — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) November 20, 2019

At the time of the crash, firefighters said the homeowner was sitting on her couch with her dogs, just a few feet from where the car ended up.

