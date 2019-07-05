A car crashed through the front window of a 7-Eleven at Colorado Avenue and 30th Street on Friday morning.
No one was injured.
The vehicle smashed through a large glass window next to the front door of the building around 6:40 a.m. when the driver apparently hit the gas instead of the brake while trying to park. Two of the store's windows were shattered, and employees were still sweeping up glass and other debris two hours after the accident.
Police did not provide any identifying information about the driver.
According to Officer R. Dobson, neither alcohol nor drugs were believed to be factors in the crash.
Though accidents between cars and buildings are attention-grabbing, police said they are not entirely uncommon.
"I haven't seen too many of them, but they do happen," Dobson said.
Multiple officers responded to the accident and one remained at the scene at 8:40 a.m.
Longtime 7-Eleven employee Sohan Singh wasn't at the store when the accident occurred but said it was one of the most bizarre incidents he had seen.
"Somebody came inside [the building] in a car; that's more than crazy," he said.