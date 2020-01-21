Two people in a hit-and-run rollover crash on I-25 south of Bijou Street Tuesday night avoided injuries, Colorado Springs police reported.

The three-car crash involved one vehicle rolling over after impact, blocking several lanes during Tuesday night's rush hour, Lt. Cari Graves said.

A white box van struck a Hyundai SUV, which was forced from its lane and struck the side of a Jeep, causing the Jeep to roll over and skid on its top for several feet, police reported. The Jeep came to rest in the center lane of southbound I-25.

The driver of the box van left the interstate at Cimarron and left the area, Graves said.

The man driving the Jeep emerged from the overturned talking about the benefits of wearing seat belts, Graves said.

Lt. Graves asks that anyone with information about the van and its driver call Colorado Springs police at 385-2125.