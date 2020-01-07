A two-car traffic crash at 5:23 p.m. on the southwest corner of Academy Park Loop and South Academy Boulevard Tuesday night injured both drivers. Each car was occupied by only its driver.
One driver was trapped and extricated after firefighters removed a door.
Both victims were taken to a hospital by ambulance with serious injuries, according to Colorado Springs police department.
Airbags were deployed in both vehicles.
No information on the drivers’ identities was released.
All southbound lanes of South Academy Boulevard at Academy Park Loop remained shut down at 8 p.m. Police gave no time for them to reopen. The left turn lane for eastbound traffic is open.