A person was killed and several others were hospitalized in a crash Sunday at North Academy and Palmer Park boulevards, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

A vehicle driving east on Palmer Park collided with a vehicle headed north on Academy around 1:30 a.m., police said.

Several people were seriously injured in the crash, and one of the victims died after being taken to a hospital, police said.

The coroner will release the name of the person who was killed in the crash after the victim's family has been notified.

Police are investigating whether alcohol and speed contributed to the crash.