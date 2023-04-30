One person is dead, and another was rescued by firefighters after a crash, the Gazette media partner KKTV reported Sunday morning.
Around 12:15 a.m., Sunday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the area of South Carefree and Windward Way to a single car crash. Officers found the driver dead on scene inside the car, while the passenger was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being rescued by firefighters.
Police say the car was speeding westbound on S. Carefree, when the driver lost control and hit a tree. 11 News crews on scene saw the heavily damaged car on its side.
The driver has not yet been identified. This story will update as more information becomes available.
