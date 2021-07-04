Emergency Response

Police units respond on scene.

 MattGush

Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a car crash Sunday afternoon that trapped at least one person and closed part of South Circle Drive.

The accident happened near South Circle Drive and Winnepeg Drive, according to a tweet from the fire department. 

One person was trapped and crews were working to remove them, as of 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to KKTV. 

One person was reportedly taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Tags

Load comments