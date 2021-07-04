Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a car crash Sunday afternoon that trapped at least one person and closed part of South Circle Drive.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a vehicle accident at Circle and Winnepeg Dr. Engine 23 has northbound Circle Dr closed to traffic. Be careful of firefighters responding into the area. #workingtrapped— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 4, 2021
The accident happened near South Circle Drive and Winnepeg Drive, according to a tweet from the fire department.
One person was trapped and crews were working to remove them, as of 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to KKTV.
One person was reportedly taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.