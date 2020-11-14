The Tri-Lakes Cruisers are channeling John F. Kennedy when it comes to mask-wearing.
“Mask not what your country can do for you, but what your mask can do for your country,” the club said in a release.
The quote is accompanied by a photo of masked club members standing among their vintage cars, some of which are masked as well.
"As a club that primarily consists of older citizens, we feel obligated to set a proper example for our neighbors and friends to follow." the release said. "If we can do it, so can you. Please join in this effort by wearing a mask."