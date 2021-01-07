A Capitol Police officer died after a mob of rioters broke their way inside the Capitol building on Wednesday as lawmakers convened to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

"At approximately 9:30 p.m. this evening (January 7, 2021), United States Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick passed away due to injuries sustained while on-duty," Capitol Police said.

