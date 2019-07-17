One week after a lightning strike on Bureau of Land Management lands ignited a wildfire, the Canyonlands fire is now at 100% containment, officials announced Wednesday.
The blaze, which burned 34 acres nine miles west of Cañon City, was initially reported to be at least 50 acres. By Sunday morning, the flames were still at 0% containment. No structures were ever threatened, said Canyonlands fire information officer Mike Smith.
Over the weekend, fire control lines were completed from Tallahassee Creek up to the top of Table Mountain, a news release stated. The key objective was to prevent the blaze from spreading to private properties northwest of the fire area, according to the release.
By Sunday night, containment had finally budged to 25%.
About 0.1 inches of rain fell Sunday and helped cool the fire, a news release read. A multi-mission aircraft was deployed to monitor the fire as it burned over steep slopes.
Helicopters dropped 125,000 gallons of water on the blaze Sunday. Ground crews using tools to remove small trees and other fuels were vital to starving the fire, read a news release.
In the past week, at least two other wildfires have been reported on Colorado land. The latest Tobin fire update from the Costilla County Sheriff's Office stated that the blaze was at 97% containment as of late last week.
The Doe Canyon fire, also caused by lightning, charred more than 2,560 acres 80 miles west of Durango. It has since been reported as 100% contained.
On Wednesday, a five-acre wildfire started by a lightning strike was reported four miles north of Norwood in Montrose County.
Deputies on scene 5 acre wildfire about 4miles north of Norwood on Deer Mesa @Montrose_County. @BLMColoradoFire crew says fire started from lightning strike last night, spread from wind. Agency assist from Norwood Fire, @TellurideFPD Wildfire crew and Placerville Fire. pic.twitter.com/sSBjBPuG9d— San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) July 17, 2019