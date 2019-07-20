canon city post office.jpg
Caption +

Canon City post office, as seen from 1501 Main Street (Google Maps - Streetview)
Show MoreShow Less

The bomb squad was called to the Canon City post office on Main Street on Saturday morning, after a suspicious package was found inside the building.

An employee moved the package to the parking lot and the building was evacuated. The area was closed to the public as a safety precaution. 

But the bomb squad found the package contained only a T-shirt and candy, Sergeant Steven Huskey of the Canon City Police Department said.

The package was thought to be suspicious because it had no name or address and was completely wrapped in duct tape.

The Post Office reopened and returned to normal operations.

636-0275

@JessySnouwaert

Tags

Jessica is a 2019 intern at The Gazette. She is a Colorado native who is currently a student at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Load comments