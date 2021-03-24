Canon City police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man they suspect of multiple crimes, including shooting a homeowner.
According to police, Richard Salazar was seen “prowling around residences and vehicles” and committing property crimes in several locations throughout the city Tuesday. He is believed to have shot a resident who confronted him, officials said.
Salazar may be driving a red SUV, police said.
Anyone with information, or who may have had contact with Salazar, is asked to call Detective Ryan Belding at (719) 276-5600.
“Even seeing Mr. Salazar could help us track his activity while he was in town,” said police spokesman Elliot VanDyne.