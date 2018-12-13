WOODLAND PARK • Just a few blocks from the townhome where missing Woodland Park resident Kelsey Berreth lives, family, friends and strangers gathered Thursday night to show their support and pray for her safe return.
“We know this is a very strong community,” co-organizer Vanessa Nichols told the crowd of about 100 attending the community candlelight vigil. While neither she nor co-organizer Amber Overton personally know Berreth, they said the sad situation hits “very close to home.”
“She is a community member, a mother, a daughter, a sister and friend to so many,” Nichols said. “We want to continue to raise awareness of her and show our love, hope and support.”
Berreth, a 29-year-old flight instructor and mother of 1-year-old daughter, Kaylee, hasn’t been seen since Thanksgiving Day and hasn’t been heard from since Nov. 25, when she texted her finance and her employer. She told the latter she would not be at work the following week.
Her mother, who lives in Idaho, reported her missing on Dec. 2 to Woodland Park police, who did a welfare check and found her home empty.
Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young announced at the vigil that a reward is being offered for information leading to the location or safe return of Berreth.
And Wells Fargo banks have set up a donation account to benefit the family under the Kelsey Berreth Fund, he said.
Like the organizers, many who showed up at the town’s Memorial Park bundled in layers of clothing did not know Berreth but were touched by the unfortunate turn of events.
“There’s nothing worse than somebody’s child going missing,” said 83-three-year-old Barb Morris, a lifelong resident of the area. “I’ve had support myself from the public in my life, and now I’m passing it on. Without that support, you’re lost before you start.”
In addition to police officers, sheriff’s deputies and firefighters, a slew of national and regional media also attended the vigil, as the search for Berreth made national headlines this week.
“It’s not the kind of attention you want for your town,” said Sharon Kumpe, who has lived in Woodland Park for 13 years. “We’re just hoping and praying for her and her family.”
Berreth’s mother, Cheryl Berreth, who also was at a news conference in Woodland Park on Monday, said briefly after the vigil that she has faith and hope her daughter will return home safely.
Woodland Park police said Wednesday that they are continuing to investigate Berreth’s disappearance as it stretches into three weeks, conducting interviews and following up on tips, which can be reported to the department at 687-9262, or email cadams@city-woodlandpark.org.
No suspects have been identified, police have said.
Many questions remain unanswered, including the contents of the text message exchange between Berreth and her fiance, Patrick Frazee, on Nov. 25 and why he did not report her missing. Frazee, who lives in Florissant, is caring for the couple’s child .
Frazee said in a statement issued by his Colorado Springs lawyer on Wednesday that he is cooperating with police and has submitted his cellphone to law enforcement, along with DNA samples and photographs.
A cellphone tower in southern Idaho pinged her number on Nov. 25, the same day she texted her fiance and her employer. Berreth did not visit relatives in Idaho, her mother said, and had not made plans to travel there.
Cheryl Berreth told NBC’s “Today Show” on Thursday that her daughter seemed fine when they talked on Thanksgiving and nothing sounded amiss in her voice or their conversation. She pleaded for anyone who has information about her daughter to come forward.
A gofundme account also has been set up to help the family defray costs of travel and other expenses at https://www.gofundme.com.
Contact the writer: 719-476-1656.