The former mayor of Manitou Springs is facing off against a Republican attorney in November to represent the newly redrawn House District 18 that now stretches from west Colorado Springs into communities along U.S. 24.

Democratic state Rep. Marc Snyder is defending his House seat against Shana Black in a more competitive district that Republican and Democratic officials say they are prioritizing.

Snyder, who has served two terms in the House, has outraised his opponent with nearly $72,000 on hand at the beginning of the month, with a substantial chunk, about $13,000 coming from the state Democratic Party. Black had about $6,500 on hand, according to secretary of state campaign finance disclosures.

Still, state Republican Party Executive Director Joe Johnson said he was confident Black could win.

"She has been a workhorse out on the campaign trail talking to voters, knocking (on) doors, and explaining what she will do for her district," he said.

Both candidates will need to make their case among a large number of unaffiliated voters, who make up about 45% of the redrawn district, secretary of state records show.

"They are not as concerned with national politics and what’s happening in Washington. ... They really want someone who is going to represent them in Colorado," Snyder said of unaffiliated voters.

Some of the key concerns the candidates have heard about from voters are inflation, crime, education, homelessness and the cost of housing.

On education, Black would like to see creative solutions such as more micro-schools that can hire one teacher to work with 10 or 20 students with state funding. The model could allow teachers to earn more by eliminating some of the overhead costs of a traditional school, she said. Low wages for teachers have been a major issue for years in the state.

Snyder said he would like to continue working to boost funding for public schools. The Democrat-controlled legislature passed a budget this year that increased funding per student by $253 up to $7,478.16 and decreased the gap between the level of funding K-12 schools should receive and what they actually receive by $182 million to $321 million, according to House Bill 22-1390.

Continuing to boost funding for public schools could help students who had their learning disrupted during the pandemic, he said.

"I really worry for some of our kids that went through two years of hybrid learning," he said.

On crime, Black said she would like to revise the law so that stealing cars worth less than $2,000 is no longer a misdemeanor because such thefts hurt those who can afford it the least. She also disagrees with the state's decision to make officers personally liable for their actions while on duty, up to $25,000. The threat of such a penalty is likely hurting recruitment efforts, she said.

"I think to take away that immunity is just so, so wrong," Black said.

The change in officer immunity created a cap on how much officers could pay in civil damages, said Kevin Bommer, executive director of the Colorado Municipal League. Before the law passed in 2020, officers could have been personally sued for more, if their employers decided their action was too egregious to cover.

Snyder said crime is up across the country, not just in Colorado, and while addressing the trend is important the state should not go back to failed policies that disproportionately hurt low-income and minority populations.

Next session, he would like to work on a bill to increase training for marijuana enforcement officers to ensure that they can be more effective in discouraging marijuana businesses from selling tainted products.

He has also started working with local residents in Colorado Springs on a wildfire evacuation bill, by inviting them to speak to the Wildfire Matters Review Committee over the summer on the importance of knowing how long it can take to evacuate from neighborhoods in high fire-risk areas.

Colorado Democratic Party Chairwoman Morgan Carroll said she was optimistic about Snyder holding his seat because he is "laser-focused on getting results for the community."

Find more information on these candidates' priorities in The Gazette's Sunday voter guide.