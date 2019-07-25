DENVER — Students and staff of Metro State University (MSU) were notified that environmental testing will take place in the West Classroom building after four employees of the university were diagnosed with three different types of cancer.
All of the employees worked in the same immediate office area, according to a letter sent from Larry Sampler, the Vice President of Administration and Chief Operations Officer.
Sampler said Auraria Higher Education Center (AHEC) and MSU would be addressing concerns that the cancers may have been caused by the work environment "out of an abundance of caution."
