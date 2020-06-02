Keeping up with the can's and can'ts of activities and behaviors during the coronavirus pandemic can be confusing. To make it easier, the Gazette has compiled a list of what is currently allowed and what's still prohibited by state public health orders. Counties may seek variances to enact stricter or looser control.
Can I ...
go camping? Yes.
Cabins, yurts and group camping for 10 or fewer people are all possibilities, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Playgrounds, picnic areas, group areas and designated swim areas remain closed until further notice; but guidance on those sites is expected Thursday. Potential campers who are sick must stay home. An fact sheet about the reopening of camping can be found here.
put my child in a day camp or youth sports camp? Yes.
Camps must receive approval from the Colorado Department of Human Services and their local public health agency. Masks and social distancing are required. More information can be found here.
take my child to play at the playground? It depends.
The state has advised municipalities to close playgrounds and equipment. Guidance on the re-opening of those types of facilities also is expected Thursday.
return my child to child care? Yes.
Childcare facilities will be allowed to re-open at usual occupancy as of June 4.
go out to eat? Yes.
The state allowed restaurants to re-open May 27, and a variance allowed El Paso County restaurants to open a few days earlier. There are, however, limitations and restrictions. More information on the guidance provided by the state to restaurants can be found here.
go shopping at non-essential retailers? Yes.
Non-essential retailers were allowed to open May 1, with social distancing required. More on the guidance provided by the state to retailers can be found here.
go to a worship service? Kind of.
The state is allowing drive-in worship service attendance if the service is run by 10 or fewer people. Further guidance and a loosening of restrictions for houses of worship is expected Thursday.
participate in outdoor recreation opportunities such as skiing, scenic railroad rides and rock climbing? Mostly, no.
Guidance from the state about the re-opening of those businesses is expected Thursday. Arapahoe Basin received a variance and opened last week with modified operations and restrictions.
get a hair cut, spa service or tattoo? Yes.
Such businesses were allowed to re-open with restrictions on May 1. More information on guidance provided to such businesses can be found here.
have elective surgery? Yes.
Elective surgeries were allowed again as of April 26.