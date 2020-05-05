Colorado Parks and Wildlife has announced that campgrounds, dispersed camping, and camping facilities (including yurts and cabins) managed by the department will remain closed “until further notice,” effectively extending restrictions that were set to end on May 4, 2020. This announcement of restrictions applies to state parks and state wildlife areas.

This decision was based on guidelines of the ‘safer at home’ order and advice from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Officials are currently working on a plan that will allow for safe reopening when it is responsible.

The closure likely stems from the concern that camping encourages travel. Coloradans have been instructed to recreate no more than 10 miles from home. The closure not only discourages travel, but it will also prevent potential congregating at campsites.

Reservations through May 11 have been canceled and customers will receive a full refund. Cancelation fees are being waived through May and impacted customers are being offered the opportunity to change reservations at no cost through December 31, 2020. See more details here.