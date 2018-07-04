Neighbors living near Shooks Run had a scare early Wednesday morning when a fire started uncomfortably close to their homes.
Firefighters responded to the 100 block of South El Paso Street a little before 4 a.m.
"We had flame length 6 to 8 feet high," said Lt. Cory Marr with the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
But luckily for crews, the fire had only just begun to spread and had only burned a 20-foot by 20-foot area. Firefighters quickly put it out.
"A pretty standard small campfire that kind of got the surrounding area," Marr said, telling 11 News the fire department believed it was started by a homeless camp.
"Luckily there are very few structures around and very few places for it to go."