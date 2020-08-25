A camper was fished out of the Arkansas river Monday after a truck towing an RV rig drove off U.S. Highway 50 near Coaldale on Sunday and tumbled into the water, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
No serious injuries were reported, but fuel from the car drained into the river, according to Bill Vogrin, a spokesman for the agency.
State Patrol responded to the call around 4:18 p.m. Sunday and removed the car from the water with the help of Park Manager Tom Waters an his crew.
"It's a fairly common rescue activity," Colorado Parks and wildlife tweeted out.
But heavier-duty equipment was needed to rescue the trailer. The proper equipment wasn't available until Monday. That's when a crane was brought in to hoist the RV out of the river.
Definitely NOT catch-and-release on this species. Watch as a camper is hauled from. The Arkansas River late Monday. @COParksWildlife's Tom Waters, park ranger @AHRA_CPW, and his team helped with the recovery. pic.twitter.com/TWZaXL9Ie5— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) August 25, 2020