The campaign to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms in Denver said it has more than enough signatures to make the May municipal ballot and will turn them into the elections office following a rally outside the Capitol Monday afternoon.
Kevin Matthews, the campaign director for Denver for Psilocybin, said the group has gathered more than 8,000 signatures. The elections office has 25 days to verify they have collected the 4,729 valid signatures needed to make the May 2019 municipal ballot.
Matthews said an important distinction for voters to make is the fact the measure would decriminalize magic mushrooms rather than legalize them. The language in the measure is based off a 2007 initiative to decriminalize marijuana possession in Denver – something that was a precursor to the 2012 legalization of recreational cannabis use and distribution -- and a first-of-its-kind in the country.
