The Republican candidate for Colorado governor, state Treasurer Walker Stapleton, has raised more than a quarter-million dollars in contributions since late June, while his Democratic opponent, U.S. Rep. Jared Polis, has written his campaign a check for $1.6 million.
Polis also has significantly outspent Stapleton over the past few weeks.
That’s according to the latest campaign finance reports, filed Wednesday.
Not surprisingly, the governor’s race accounted for the lion’s share of contributions during the most recent reporting period, June 28 to July 27.
Here’s a breakdown of finance reports on key Colorado races:
Governor: Stapleton raised $255,042 in the latest reporting period. The campaign spent $143,842, much of it on advertising and consultants. That included $7,312 to the Republican Governors Association for research and more than $61,000 to the law firm Brownstein Hyatt for legal costs.
The campaign has raised $2.4 million and has $301,811 on hand heading into August.
Better Colorado Now, which backs Stapleton, has raised $1.075 million, with a $10,000 contribution in July from Thomas Saunders, an investment banker who chairs the Heritage Foundation. The committee’s biggest expenditure in June was for $5,000 to NMB Research of Virginia, for polling. The committee has just $18,474 on hand heading into August, so expect some big donations in the next month.
A second pro-Stapleton committee, Resist Polis PAC, an independent expenditure committee, also has been set up although it has yet to raise significant donations.
Polis put $1.6 million of his fortune into his campaign for governor during the most recent reporting period. He caps donations at $100, so he raised another $32,000 on top of that $1.6 million.
The Polis campaign spent $593,158 in July, including $246,573 for employee services. The campaign has $1.26 million on hand going into August.
Bold Colorado, an independent expenditure committee that supports Polis, reported it did not raise money in July. It spent a little more than $43,000 in July on research and fundraising expenses. The committee has raised $469,300 and has more than $6,000 heading into August.
Attorney general: The big spender in July in the state attorney general’s race wasn’t either of the candidates. It was Colorado Freedom, an independent expenditure committee backed by the Republican Attorneys General Association.
Colorado Freedom spent $512,000 in July, mostly on advertising to introduce Republican candidate and 17th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler through the airwaves. The committee raised the same amount, all from the Republican Attorneys General Association, in July.
As for the candidates, Braucher raised just over $30,000 in July; his Democratic challenger, Phil Weiser, who came off a close primary contest, raised $252,710. Big donations to Weiser, a former dean of the University of Colorado Law School, came from the state Democratic Party ($23,600), Colorado Conservation ($5,000) and two labor unions, at $4,000 a pop.
Weiser has $267,346 on hand heading into August. Brauchler trails slightly, at $232,718.
An independent expenditure committee that supports Weiser, Justice Colorado, has raised $89,370 but reported no donations in July.
Secretary of state: Fresh off an endorsement by former President Barack Obama, Democrat Jena Griswold reported raising $102,415 during July. The Colorado Democratic Party donated $24,000 and three unions donated $11,500 total. She has $73,023 on hand heading into August.
Incumbent Republican Wayne Williams raised $10,595 in July, all from individual donors. He has $126,236 on hand heading into August.
Treasurer: State Rep. Dave Young, a Democrat, had the best July of the two major-party candidates, with $32,059 raised in July. Of that, $13,500 came from four labor unions. Young has $51,940 cash on hand for August.
Republican Brian Watson, founder of Northstar Commercial Partners, raised $6,245 in July and has $5,401 on hand for August.