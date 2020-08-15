The Cameron Peak fire near Chambers Lake, about 60 miles west of Fort Collins, continues to spread as it burns in heavy timber stands over rugged terrain.
Hot, dry, windy weather, combined with critically dry fuels has been driving rapid fire growth. The Type 2 Rocky Mountain Incident Management Blue Team assumed command of the fire at 6 a.m. Saturday, according to the Incident Information System.
Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for residents and businesses, according to an emergency alert sent from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO).
The message said there is "immediate and imminent danger" from what's been dubbed the Cameron Peak Fire. It has since grown to 5,424 acres, according to the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center.
Anyone in the are area from the intersection of Highway 14 and County Road 103 north to Four Corners, as well as the areas around Chambers Lake should evacuate the area as quickly as possible, the message said.
Deputies are asking that people avoid going to Poudre Canyon and the Red Feather Lakes areas because of the fire.
#CameronPeakFire Evac Update - The mandatory evacuation area has expanded, please see https://t.co/DysDvlQxUr for updated boundary. The following roads are closed: Hwy 14 > Rustic and Gould, CR 103 (Laramie River Valley Rd) > Hwy 14 and Deadman Rd (Four Corners)1/2— Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) August 14, 2020
