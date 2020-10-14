Whipped up by 60 mph wind gusts and tinder-dry fuels, the Cameron Peak fire on Wednesday exploded to become the largest wildfire in Colorado history, officials said.
The two-month-old blaze west of Fort Collins grew by 20,000 acres to 158,300 acres, according to Cass Cairns, a Cameron Peak fire spokeswoman.
That pushes it beyond the size of both the 2002 Hayman fire west of Colorado Springs, which burned about 137,700 acres, and this year's Pine Gulch fire, which burned just more than 139,000 acres north of Grand Junction.
An ominous smoke plume rose over northern Colorado as the Cameron Peak blaze continued to spread eastward, forcing new evacuation orders from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, including Lory State Park.
“It was a combination of things,” Cairns said of the fire's rapid spread. “Very dry fuels, wind speeds of 40 to 60 mph – even the wind direction – all aligned to make the fire grow.”
The high winds also had firefighters on alert for flareups of the Wild Horse fire on Fort Carson along Colorado 115, now estimated at 670 acres and 40% contained.
Fire crews spent Tuesday tamping down hot spots inside the fire's perimeter and will remain alert for new ones that might arise, said Fort Carson spokesman Eric Parris.
Fort Carson crews used bucket drops from UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to assist the firefighters on the ground Tuesday. The helicopter crews will remain on standby to assist as needed, Parris said.
Colorado 115 is expected to stay open, although Parris said commuters can expect to see smoke along the highway for the next couple of days.
When the Wild Horse fire erupted, the response drew more than 100 firefighters from Security, Colorado Springs, Cimarron Hills, Colorado Springs Utilities, the U.S. Forest Service, Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District, Wescott, Palmer Lake and El Paso County Wildland were helping the Army fight the fire.
"All firefighting assets external to Fort Carson have been released," Parris said, adding there is no danger to people or structures on the base.
In northern Colorado, the Cameron Peak fire started Aug. 13 in the Arapaho and Roosevelt national forests and made abrupt advances through the weeks before claiming the state's grim record for wildfires.
“The fire is very active right now,” said Jered Kramer, a Larimer County sheriff’s spokesman. “We’ve had new mandatory evacuation orders, and several voluntary orders have been upgraded to mandatory.”
Prolonged drought, coupled with a dry, hot and windy August has shown the effects climate change has had on wildfires in the West this year, with massive blazes also burning in California and Oregon.
The Cameron Peak fire's flareup brought new mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders for rural communities in the path of the flames.
Mandatory evacuations were ordered for Glen Haven, Glen Haven Retreat, Storm Mountain and Palisade.
The winds have forced fire crews to temporarily suspend air operations, but firefighters on the ground continue to battle the blaze and attempt to protect as many structures as possible, according to fire spokeswoman Cass Cairns.
The fire's command shifted Wednesday with the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team taking over command from the Northwest Incident Management Team.
Evacuations for parts of Larimer County are in effect. Details on the evacuations can be found here.
Lory State Park is under voluntary evacuation orders from Cameron Peak fire officials, but Colorado Parks and Wildlife evacuated the park to protect visitors and staff. The fire is not burning on park grounds, but equipment and valuable property from the state park will be moved offsite.