The Cameron Peak fire continued to burst in size after it surpassed the Pine Gulch Fire as the largest blaze in state history and grew by more than 5,000 acres overnight, according to an official fire information website.
The fire, burning west of Fort Collins for the past two months, reached 164,140 acres as of Thursday morning and was 56% contained. Wednesday evening the fire was tracked at 158,300 acres.
Thursday is expected to bring wind speeds up to 40 mph but winds are expected to have less impact than the warm gusts Wednesday, Cass Cairns, spokeswoman for the Cameron Peak fire, said.
Cairns said the fire's growth won't be as extreme as Wednesday, although some spots could still exhibit intense fire behavior. Firefighters will also have an advantage Thursday with access to 16 helicopters. Air support was not available Wednesday because of the strong winds.
Trees, grass and brush are expected to be extraordinarily dry and humidity remains low, but no red flag warning was issued for Thursday by the National Weather Service.
The main focus for the over 1,000 firefighters responding to the blaze Thursday will be using sprinkler systems to soak areas around structures to ward off flames and embers. Firefighters will look for opportunities to safely attack the fire directly and build fire lines to contain the blaze, Cairns said.
Mandatory evacuation notices were issued for Lory State Park Wednesday afternoon and closures in Rocky Mountain National Park expanded Thursday as the fire spread near norther sections of the park. The closure includes Lawn Lake Trail. More details on evacuations can be found here.
A new blaze, the East Troublesome fire, broke out Wednesday in Grand County southeast of the Cameron Peak fire.
The fire, which has more than 100 firefighters responding, likely exceeds 391 acres, Jill Cobb, spokeswoman for the East Troublesome fire, said.
Strong winds up to 40 mph pushed the fire into steep terrain with thick beetle-kill vegetation.
Structures in Big Horn Park are threatened forcing residents to evacuate Wednesday night.
Meanwhile the Wild Horse fire on Fort Carson along Colorado 115, is estimated at 670 acres and was 60% contained as of Thursday morning, said Fort Carson spokeswoman Brandy Gill.