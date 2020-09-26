Driven by gale-force winds gusting to 60 mph, the Cameron Peak fire west of Fort Collins jumped containment lines Saturday and grew to nearly 120,000 acres, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
The fire started Aug. 13 in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forest near Cameron Pass and Chambers Lake and has since grown to 119,166 acres, the third largest in state history.
Containment remained at 25%, the national interagency fire management website said.
Flames prevented authorities from assessing further damage, but the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said additional structures have been damaged. Previously officials had said 54 structures had been damaged, including 25 residential, two of which were primary residences.
More evacuations were ordered along Colorado 14 with the fire expected to worsen in hot, dry, windy conditions Saturday.
“Our number one priority continues to be the safety of firefighters and the public,” a Cameron Peak fire official posted on Facebook. “This is a rapidly developing situation.”
The Mullen fire burning in southern Wyoming spread south Saturday toward the Colorado border.
The 35,810-acre wildfire in the Medicine Bow National forest is 2% contained. Smoke from the two fires is expected to keep drifting in southern Colorado overnight into Sunday, KOAA reported.