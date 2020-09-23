Firefighters expanded containment lines around the Cameron Peak fire burning near Rocky Mountain National Park in northern Colorado as of Wednesday, officials reported.
Containment lines were boosted from 15% Tuesday to 17% Wednesday, according to inciweb.org, an official fire information website.
The slight jump in containment is a win for firefighters who have battled the blaze since Aug. 13.
While containment grew in the past day, so did the fire's size, jumping more than 100 acres to a total of 104,652 acres. The growth follows a weekend of increased fire activity when the blaze surged more than 1,500 acres as winds reached 35 mph stirring up the flames' spread.
Firefighters were able to increase containment overnight thanks to cooler temperature and lower winds.
The 835 responders working to extinguish the fire used a variety of methods to build containment, monitor flare-ups and remove dead vegetation, including the use of hand tools, heavy equipment such as bulldozers, and air support for water and fire-retardant drops. Responders also guarded structures near Crystal Lakes and Red Feather Lakes.
While crews made progress, upcoming weather poses challenges as warm, dry and windy days are forecast Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures are predicted to be in the 60s with wind gusts between 35 and 40 mph near ridgetops Friday. Cooler and more humid weather conditions are forecast to set in Saturday and Sunday although winds are expected to continue.
Some voluntary evacuations orders in Larimer County were lifted as of Wednesday. Details about evacuation orders can be found at the Cameron Peak Joint Information Center website or by calling at (970) 980-2500.