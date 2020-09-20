New evacuations were ordered Sunday for the Cameron Peak fire burning northwest of Fort Collins after wind-driven flames forced firefighters into retreat.
Residents of Red Feather and Crystal Lakes were in “immediate and imminent danger” and advised to leave the area without stopping to gather belongings or trying to defend their homes, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter. The evacuation also applies to residents of Manhattan Road “down to Highway 14 and Shambhala Center areas,” the tweet said.
Gusty winds from the southwest caused the fire “to become very active” on the northwest perimeter, often referred to as the “thumb” of the fire, and firefighters were pulled back to their safety zones, according to a posting on inciweb.org, an official fire information website.
The fire is moving east and has crossed the Killpecker line and near Middle Bald Mountain, the posting said.
Aircraft are dropping water and retardant in a bid to slow the fire’s spread.
No new acreage figures were supplied on Sunday.
Fire crews expect the fire to smolder through the night, predicting “moderate” fire activity because of cloud cover. Fire activity will be “moderate to active” over the next 48 hours amid hot, windy days.
The blaze ignited Aug. 13 and has burned 102,569 acres, destroying 54 structures, including 25 homes. It is 15 percent contained.
The renewed activity Sunday came two days after firefighters made their biggest single-day gain in containment, the Fort Collins Coloradoan reported.