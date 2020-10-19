The Cameron Peak blaze, the largest wildfire in Colorado history surpassed 200,000 acres Monday morning, according to an official fire information website.
The fire's activity increased about 1:30 p.m. Monday. Firefighters actively engaged, along with air support, on the southern perimeter near Glen Haven, The Retreat and Storm Mountain. The blaze reached 203,604 acres Monday as winds gusted as high as 40 mph.
The fire, burning west of Fort Collins and north of Rocky Mountain National Park, has been raging for over two months with extensive growth in the past week.
The Cameron Peak blaze is more than 60,000 acres larger than the Pine Gulch fire which grew to become Colorado's largest ever in August at 139,007 acres. Prior to 2020, the 2002 Hayman fire was ranked the largest at 138,114 acres.
And Cameron Peak could grow more as it burns through dry vegetation including grass and beetle killed-lodgepole pine and winds could reach up to 30 mph, officials said.
Officials said firefighters managed to reach 62% containment and continue to reinforce fire lines and protect structures, although some homes were lost Sunday. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office was assessing the extent of the damage.
Evacuations were ordered for parts of Larimer County. Details on evacuation orders can be found here.
Meanwhile the CalWood fire burning near Jamestown in Boulder County had 26 damaged homes including 22 that were gutted by the fire since it ignited Saturday afternoon, according to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management.
The CalWood fire was 8,788 acres and 15% contained as of Sunday.
The East Troublesome fire burning in Grand County near Granby has consumed 12,655 acres since it erupted Wednesday and was 10% contained according to a news release.
As many as 231 firefighters were working to make fire lines with the help of bull dozers and air support dropping water and retardant, in order to protect structures and prevent further fire spread.
Wind gusts could reach 30 to 40 mph Monday and could affect the use of air support, officials said.
Road closures and evacuations were also issued for Grand County including Colorado 125, which was shutdown between milepost 5 and 27, officials said.
Another wildfire sparked in Colorado on Monday at Ice Lake Basin trailhead, a widely popular hiking trail in the San Juan mountains, The Durango Herald reported.
The fire is estimated to be burning across 15 to 20 acres. As many as 18 hikers are to be airlifted from the nearly 9 mile-long trail that reaches about 11,000 feet in elevation and features two alpine lakes, Island Lake and Ice Lake.
South Mineral Creek Campground on Forest Service Road 585, which leads up to the trailhead, is also being evacuated.
The Durango Herald reports the fire started about a quarter-mile from the Ice Lake Basin trailhead about 2:30 p.m. Monday.
The Gazette's Leslie James contributed to this article.