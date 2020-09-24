The Cameron Peak fire, the fifth-largest wildfire in Colorado history, is 27% contained, according to a report from inciweb.gov, an incident information website.
Firefighters have used advantageous weather conditions, in addition to bulldozers and hand tools, to manage a 10 percent increase in containment. Officials reported the blaze is now at 104,791 acres.
Working with assistance from air crews, firefighters attacked the active part of the blaze, while others dug fire lines in an effort to rein in portions of the northern perimeter. They plan to continue connecting fire lines on the northern side while also clearing brush and other fuels in preparation for upcoming weather changes. The forecast calls for unseasonably warm and dry conditions, with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Helicopter crews will be standing by to make bucket drops if needed.
The emergency management website reports that voluntary evacuations have been lifted in the area south of Highway 14 along County Road 27, south to County Road 44H, and west to Pennock Pass. However, mandatory evacuations in the Red Feather Lakes and Crystal Lakes regions remain in effect.
The 831 firefighters battling the wildfire expect weather to be a challenge as humidity drops and wind speed increases.
The state of Colorado has extended its fire ban until Oct. 7. Residents can still operate camp stoves and backyard grills, but open burning and fireworks are prohibited.