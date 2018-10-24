El Paso County is looking for volunteers for its annual Ghouls and Stools Day cleanup at Bear Creek Dog Park.
The cleanup will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, according to a news release from the county.
Buckets, bags and rubber gloves will be provided, but volunteers should bring a shovel or another poop-scooping apparatus of choice.
Participants are encouraged to bring their dogs. Pooches with the best Halloween costumes will win prizes from the Republic of Paws pet store in Old Colorado City.
No sign-up or RSVP is required.
The park sees more than 100,000 visitors annually, according to the county's website. Owners are advised to pick up after their pets, but not everyone does.
What’s left behind can be harmful to the environment. When it rains or snows, precipitation can carry bacteria and nutrient-laden pet waste into the creek and other waterways.
Participants usually scoop 200 to 300 pounds of poop at the bi-annual cleanup events. In the spring, the county hosts the annual “April Stools” cleanup.