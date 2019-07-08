A California man died Saturday when the raft he was in hung up on rocks and flipped, ejecting him and several others into the Green River in Dinosaur National Monument, according to the National Park Service.
Anthony Vasi of Newport Beach, Calif., was part of a commercial rafting trip with family and friends. The group entered the Birth Canal of the Triplet Falls section, which features rapids in the river. It was flowing at about 2,350 cubic feet per second at the time, the park service said.
Dinosaur National Monument received a text message about 12:40 p.m. of a boating accident, about 25 minutes after the raft entered the rapids.
Vasi, 47, was unresponsive by the time a rescue swimmer pulled him out from behind a rock, the news release said. Rescuers tried cardiopulmonary resuscitation to no avail, and Vasi was flown to Ashley Regional Medical Center in Vernal, Utah. He was pronounced dead at 1:30 p.m.
Park rangers helped the raft's other riders, exiting the river at Echo Canyon at noon Sunday.
Triplet Falls has a Class III difficulty rating. It's in a remote portion of Dinosaur National Monument about 12 river miles from the monument’s northern boundary near Gates of Lodore. The area is surrounded by steep canyon walls rising 1,200 feet and higher above the river, according to the park service.