Voters in Calhan will decide this November whether the town will join the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority, a move that would fund local road and bridge maintenance and repair by imposing a 1% sales tax initiative within town limits.
If the residents of Calhan, a statutory town about 35 miles east of Colorado Springs, elect to join the authority, 55% percent of revenues from the 1% sales tax would fund capital projects, large projects that significantly improve the region's transportation. Maintenance projects receive 35% of the funds and include asphalt paving, milling and overlay, chip and slurry seal, bridge repair and maintenance, and safety improvements to intersections, among other improvements. The remaining 10% funds transit, specifically Mountain Metropolitan Transit, the primary provider of public transportation services in the Pikes Peak Region.
If the question passes, Calhan will join Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, El Paso County, Green Mountain Falls and Ramah as member governments.
“There’s a lot of benefits to the really small towns coming in. … The primary benefit is every year they get their base maintenance dollars,” PPRTA Vice Chairwoman Holly Williams previously said. “They automatically get maintenance dollars to repair their own roads ... and then, after a while, they get also money added up into their fund and then they get a project or two. It’s just really a very good program, because we do stick with our theme, which is 'Promises made, promises kept.'”
Calhan will look to make improvements to Eighth Street, one of the town’s largest roadways, Town Clerk Cindy Tompkins said. The improvements would be considered a capital project, meaning it will be a couple years before the improvements can be made. In the meantime, Tompkins said Calhan will focus on maintenance projects like filling the town’s potholes.