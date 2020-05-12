A spokeswoman for El Paso County Public Health said Monday she had no updates on Karen's Kafe, Stephanie's Bar and Grill, and Western Omelette 3, Calhan restaurants that opened for dine-in service last week in defiance of the public health order for restaurants to remain closed for dine-in service.
Josh Bowsher, a manager at Karen's Kafe, said Monday business had been "massive" and was helping to make up for the losses the restaurant took in March and April.
Karen's Kafe and Stephanie's Bar & Grill touted its opening Sunday for Mother's Day in a Facebook update.
Cease and desist orders had not been delivered to the Calhan restaurants, a department spokeswoman said Friday.
A call to Western Omelette 3 was not returned.
The state health department is using its authority to indefinitely shutter a Castle Rock restaurant that was open this weekend for dine-in service, defying a public health order, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday.
The restaurant, C&C Breakfast & Korean Kitchen, caused an immediate health hazard by doing so, Polis said during a news conference. The department is using its authority under the state's Food Protection Act to shutter the eatery until it is "no longer a threat to public health and hazards are removed," he said. He also said the restaurant's license would be suspended "indefinitely" and "probably for 30 days."