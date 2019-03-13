A bus service for eastern El Paso County residents will offer more rides starting on Friday.
Calhan Connection will run three times a day Monday through Thursday, instead of just twice a day on Tuesday and Thursday, according to Envida, a local nonprofit that runs the program.
The service, which launched last fall, leaves Calhan's Community Outreach Center and stops at the Calhan and Peyton post offices, the Walmart in Falcon, two hospitals in northern Colorado Springs, and Mountain Metropolitan Transit’s Voyager Parkway Transfer Center before heading back east.
Beginning on Friday, trips will depart from the outreach center at 7:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. four days a week.
Rates will remain the same, said Gail Nehls, CEO of Envida, which provides transportation and home care to Colorado Springs residents who are elderly or disabled.
It costs $5 each way, and riders may pay an extra dollar to be dropped off or picked up at a destination along the route, as long as the stop is less than a mile from U.S. 24 East, Nehls said. For example, riders have been taken to the Briargate YMCA for exercise classes and to the Arc thrift store for senior discount day, she said.
Passengers 60 and up ride for free.
The new schedule is meant to shorten wait times between trips and better fit the needs of the few dozen riders, mostly seniors and older adults, that use the service every month, Nehls said.
"We are building that ridership," Nehls said. "It takes a while for people to understand that it’s there and to trust that it’s going to be there."
Calhan resident Lorna Hudson told The Gazette in an email that she uses the service about once a week to go to a gym in Colorado Springs and run errands in Falcon.
"I'm excited they're expanding their service," said Hudson, 60, who has physical limitations that make it difficult for her to drive. "I've already scheduled my second ride into town. So next week I will go in twice to town by bus."
Some residents have been reluctant to use the service, fearing that they will be left stranded in Colorado Springs if they miss the vehicle's departure. But Nehls said that the driver gets riders' cell phone numbers to contact them if they are not at designated stops on time.
A 10-passenger, wheelchair-accessible vehicle is now used for the service, and the Colorado Department of Transportation is providing a new 14-seat bus that's slated to arrive later this year, Nehls said.
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rural Transportation Assistance Program and the county's Community Development Block Grant Program provided funding to launch the service. Envida will likely ask for more money from the block grant program, which distributes funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to pay for the new schedule, Nehls said.