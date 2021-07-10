Caitlyn Jenner anticipates running in 2022 should California Gov. Gavin Newsom prevail in his Sept. 14 recall election, saying it's time to "take him out" of office.
"That is the plan," said the 71-year-old former Olympic decathlete at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas. "Once this is over with, we're going to kind of evaluate everything and what we've done over this recall election."
"But to be honest with you, I don't plan on losing this election. We're going to take him out now," Jenner said of Newsom.
Jenner filed paperwork April 23 formalizing a gubernatorial bid to compete against Newsom as a Republican in the recall election after a representative earlier dispelled the notion of a run.
"Caitlyn is not running for governor, has never considered running for governor, and is very happy doing the work that she is doing to promote LGBT rights and spending time with her 18 grandchildren and 10 children," said Jenner's manager, Sophia Hutchins, in February.
Jenner has run an anti-Newsom campaign, referring to the governor as "King Newsom" for his strict pandemic policies.
The campaign has also put forward a Trump-adjacent message, with Jenner adopting the former president's messaging strategies about the country's decline due to liberal policies and his reputation as a disruptor.
"California was once the envy of the world. We had what everyone else wanted. The American dream grew up here. Yet, career politicians and their policies have destroyed that dream," Jenner said in one campaign video. "It's been locked away, closed, shuttered, left in the dark, burned down. The government is now involved in every part of our lives. They've taken our money, our jobs, and our freedom. California needs a disruptor — a compassionate disruptor."
The field of Republican candidates vying to boot Newsom out of Sacramento, California, is four-deep. Republican state Rep. Kevin Kiley announced his bid for governor Tuesday, putting him against Jenner, former gubernatorial candidate John Cox, and San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer.
