Wednesday night more than 400 Air Force Academy cadets were treated to an early screening of the superhero film "Captain Marvel" at the Cinemark theater at Cinema Point.
The film, which opens Thursday and features the first female lead from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, focuses on the life Carol Danvers. Played by Academy Award winner Brie Larson, Danvers evolves from being a determined Air Force Academy cadet to an intergalactic superhero.
Danvers' backstory required Larson and her castmates and screenwriters to do some research into Air Force life. During filming, Larson, Samuel L. Jackson and several others spent time at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, talking to pilots and flying in fighters.
Thank you to @captainmarvel & @Disney for setting up tonight’s special screening for more than 400 of our cadets! #SuperheroAirman 🤩 pic.twitter.com/nTjXsUPw1t— U.S. Air Force Academy (@AF_Academy) March 7, 2019
Larson even spent time with Brig. Gen. Jeannie Leavitt, the first female Air Force fighter pilot, to help better understand her role.
The cadets in attendance seemed to enjoy the film, with the official Air Force Academy Facebook page posting photos and smiling cadets taking pics with a Carol Danvers cut out.
"Captain Marvel" has a generally favorable aggregate score on Metacritic.