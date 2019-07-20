The bomb squad was called to the Cañon City post office on Main Street on Saturday morning, after a suspicious package was found inside the building.
An employee moved the package to the parking lot and the building was evacuated. The area was closed to the public as a safety precaution.
But the bomb squad found the package contained only a T-shirt and candy, Sergeant Steven Huskey of the Cañon City Police Department said.
The package was thought to be suspicious because it had no name or address and was completely wrapped in duct tape.
The Post Office reopened and returned to normal operations.